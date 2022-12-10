'Lavani Queen' singer Sulochana Chavan dies at 92, PM Modi offers condolence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Singer Sulochana Chavan has died aged 92 in Mumbai

Renowned Marathi Lavani singer Sulochana Chavan died in Mumbai on Saturday due to age-related ailments, her family said. Chavan, 92, was a Padma Shri recipient. She breathed her last at her south Mumbai residence, her son and Dholki player Vijay Chavan told PTI. Known as `Lavani Samradnyi' (Queen of Lavani), Sulochana Chavan was one of the most well-known singers in this traditional Maharashtrian musical genre closely associated with the folk theatre form `Tamasha'.

Chavan was popular for her Lavanis in Marathi. She has also rendered voice to around 250 Hindi songs and over 5,000 songs in Marathi. Earlier this year, she was honoured with the Padma Shri.

Image Source : PTISulochana Chavan conferred with Padma Shri honour by President Ram Nath Kovind in March 2022

PM Modi and Maharashtra CM condole Sulochana Chavan's death

PM Narendra Modi shared a tweet on social media condoling Sulochana Chavan's death. PM Modi said that she was monumental in promoting the culture of Maharashtra, especially Lavani. "The coming generations will remember Sulochana Tai Chavan for her monumental role in promoting the culture of Maharashtra, especially Lavani. She was also passionate about music and theatre. Pained by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti (sic), PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as well as Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari condoled Sulochana Chavan death. "Smt Sulochana-tai Chavan was the undisputed Queen of Lavani. She infused life in the poetry and immortalized many Lavanis on the strength of her unique voice and diction. Her beautiful voice will live on for many more years. I offer my homage to the great singer and convey my condolences to Shri Vijay Chavan and other members of the bereaved family," he said in a message.

Chief Minister Shinde in his condolence message said Chavan's death has left a void in the field of Lavani, folk art and music. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ajit Pawar also paid tributes to the late singer.

(With PTI inputs)

