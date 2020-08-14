Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FANPAGE Late Sushant Singh Rajput sings Krishna bhajan in a video that has emerged online

A video that has late actor Sushant Singh Rajput singing a Krishna bhajan has surfaced online only now, two months after his death, although it was reportedly made in January this year.

Sushant's fans are floored by his singing skills. One wrote on Twitter: "He was a good singer." Another said: "Saying that he was a bundle of talent is also an understatement."

Another fan tweeted: "Such a dynamic, young, talented actor Sushant Singh was. Shame on those who harmed him and those who are stalling the investigations."

A lot has happened since Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. His family has lodged an FIR accusing his girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, and her family with abetment to suicide among other charges.

The late actor's family has also demanded a CBI investigation into his death. For this, they have gained support from his fans as well as the Bollywood fraternity including Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Related Video