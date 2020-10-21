Image Source : TWITTER/@MANGESHKARLATA Lata Mangeshkar remembers Yash Chopra on his death anniversary.

On the death anniversary of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, fans and followers across the nation are paying tributes and showering love. A lot of prominent personalities on Wednesday took to their social media to remember him, even the nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar shared photos with him and remembered him in her prayers.

She took to her official Twitter handle and shared two unseen photos with the late legend, saying "Mere bhai Yash Chopra ji ki aaj punyatithi hai. Unhone mujhe bahut pyar aur izzat di jo main kabhi bhul nahi sakti. Main Unki yaad ko koti koti pranam karti hun."

Mere bhai Yash Chopra ji ki aaj punyatithi hai. Unhone mujhe bahut pyar aur izzat di jo main kabhi bhul nahi sakti. Main Unki yaad ko koti koti pranam karti hun. pic.twitter.com/fSX7XGeTBA — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) October 21, 2020

In one of the photos, Yash Chopra and Lata Mangeshkar could be seen holding a Veer Zaara CD.

Yash Chopra is remembered as a filmmaker who made his special identity among the audience through romantic films. His last film was 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' which was also a romantic film. Considered to be one of bollywood's best directors, the filmmaker passed away on October 21, 2012. He has been awarded the Filmfare Award 11 times in his cine career so far.

In 2001, he was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. In 2005, Yash was conferred Padma Bhushan, the highest civilian honours by the then President APJ Abdul Kalam.

Yash Chopra was the first Indian ever to be honoure by British Academy of Film and television arts (BAFTA) on July 2006.

Giving new meaning to the on screen romance and love, he made films like Kabhi Kabhi, Darr, Silsila', Dil To Pagal Hai, 'Veer Zaara'.

