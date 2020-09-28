Image Source : FILE IMAGE Lata Mangeshkar Birthday: PM Narendra Modi prays for 'long and healthy life' of the singer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to iconic playback singer Lata Mangeshkar to wish her on her 91st birthday and said that he considered himself fortunate to have always received her affection and blessings. "Spoke to respected Lata Didi and conveyed birthday greetings to her. Praying for her long and healthy life. Lata Didi is a household name across the nation. I consider myself fortunate to have always received her affection and blessings," he tweeted.

Spoke to respected Lata Didi and conveyed birthday greetings to her. Praying for her long and healthy life. Lata Didi is a household name across the nation. I consider myself fortunate to have always received her affection and blessings. @mangeshkarlata — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2020

Actress Kangana Ranaut also extended her birthday greetings to the legendary singer. She tweeted, "Wishing legendary #LataMangeshkar ji a very Happy Birthday, some people do what they do with such single mindedness and absolute focus that they don’t only excel in their work but also become synonymous to what they do. Bowing down to one such glorious Karma Yogi"

Wishing legendary #LataMangeshkar ji a very Happy Birthday, some people do what they do with such single mindedness and absolute focus that they don’t only excel in their work but also become synonymous to what they do. Bowing down to one such glorious Karma Yogi 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lgf3CTDfmj — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 28, 2020

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also celebrated the day with a masterpiece on Puri Beach in Odisha. He tweeted, "Happy Birthday to legendary Singer Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar Ji . My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha #HappyBirthdayLataDidi"

Happy Birthday to legendary Singer Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar Ji . My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha #HappyBirthdayLataDidi pic.twitter.com/Ez4nGTQ07j — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 28, 2020

Born in Indore she worked as a child actor, before recording her 1st song for a Marathi film in 1942. Considered an all-time great, Mangeshkar ruled Hindi film female playback singing for more than five decades and is a recipient of numerous awards and honours, including Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian recognition. She has also received acclaim for her songs in various other Indian languages.

