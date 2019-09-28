Unboxing Lata Mangeshkar's life: Five lesser-known stories about 'Daughter of the Nation'

Lata Mangeshkar Birthday Special

The Nightingale of India, Daughter of the Nation, Queen of melody -- you instantly guessed who we are talking about. No title is enough for nation's most-loved voice, Lata Mangeshkar. As Lata di turns a year older today, all we can sing to wish her is "tum jiyo hazaaron saal yeh meri hai aarzoo."

From romantic, devotional, patriotic to sad songs, you name it and she has sung it all. The list of Lata Mangeshkar's songs is as diverse as India.

The three-time national award winner has given us songs for every occasion. ''Aajkal Paon Zameen Par Nahin Padtey Mere'' from film Ghar can be hummed when your dad allows you to go on a trip. Similarly, ''Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha Pyaar Ke Qaabil Mujhe'' when crush replies to your 'Hi'. Perfect fit into a millenial's life. Isn't it?

Every time, one listens to her song, the heart says, ''Aaj fir jeene ki tamanna hai''. If we ask September 28 to be declared as a special day in the history of Indian music, will we be asking for much? Not quite.

Well, here we won't talk about her songs but will dig out some lesser-known stories of her life.

Tiff with Mohammad Rafi

During the 60s, Lata Mangeshkar and Mohd Rafi's collaboration was considered a guarantee of a hit, but the duo fell apart. They weren't on talking terms for four years. Why? The difference was created by royalty. Lata ji wanted royalties similar to music directors, but Mohd Rafi disagreed with her view. The differences surfaced while recording for a song for 1961 film Maya. She was so upset that she went on to announce the discontinuation of her collaboration with Rafi Sahab. It was after much effort by Nargis that the duo finally agreed to bury the hatchet.

Lata Mangeshkar and Rafi Sahab

The least talked-about love story

Though Lata Mangeshkar is unmarried, it doesn't mean love didn't come her way. The singer who has crooned innumerable love songs for Bollywood films fell for her brother's friend and Dungarpur's prince Raj Singh. Insiders say the first time Raj and Lata met was when the prince came to Mumbai to study law. Gradually, their love story found its way to gossip-mongers. This upset Dungarpur's king who didn't want a commoner to be daughter-in-law of their royal family. Even Raj Singh remained unmarried till his last breath.

Lata Mangeshkar and Raj Singh

Lata Mangeshkar too had temper issues!

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Lata Mangeshkar revealed her biggest flaw which she had overcome over the years. The Bharat Ratna Awardee said that she was fierce and had anger issues when she was a child. However, with time it changed. Now, she doesn't lose her calm at all. ''I sometimes wonder what happened to my fierce temper,'' she said.

Brush with death

It was in 1962 when Lata Mangeshkar fell seriously ill. She fought a battle with death for three days. Later it was known that she was given slow poison. She remained bedridden for three months. Shockingly, soon after the episode, their cook vanished from home and without taking his wages.

Differences with Asha Bhosle

Lata Mangeshkar's differences with her sister and another legendary singer Asha Bhosle have always been talked and written about. The two, however, maintain the rivalry was purely professional.

"This talk of our differences has been blown out of all proportions over the years. We are sisters first and foremost, and forever. We were never rivals as singers. What Asha can do before the mike I can never do. I can never sing 'Piya tu ab to aaja' or 'Chura liya hai tumne jo dil ko' the way she can. My point is, we had our own individual space as singers. Why would we be seen as rivals? Yeh bilkul galat hai. People say all kinds of things about our relationship. There’s no fight between us," Lata ji had clarified, in an interview.