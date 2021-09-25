Language of Love: Mohit Raina learnt French for 'Shiddat' role

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MERAINNA Mohit Raina learnt French for 'Shiddat' role

Actor Mohit Raina pushed himself for his character and even took French lessons for his role in 'Shiddat'. He says as an artiste, his job is to take the audience on a convincing journey. Mohit said: "What we do for a character, the character does for us. For 'Shiddat', I knew I had to look, feel and sound like a seasoned resident of Paris."

He added: "I wanted to get everything right, be it the accent or the enunciation, because in the end, as an artiste my job is to take the audience on a convincing journey".

'Shiddat' also stars Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan and Diana Penty. The film sees Mohit paired opposite Diana.

It is Radhika Madan's first romantic love story. "Somewhere down the lane we love Love and that is something we all connect to and we all want in our life. The reason we do our job is because we are finding love in that," Radhika said.

The 26-year-old actress added: "Every aspect has love and I think that's what hits the chord in our hearts. So when we see a love story it just feels home and that's the reason maybe people are attracted to it."

Gulshan Kumar and Prem Vijan present Dinesh Vijan's 'Shiddat', a Maddock Original Film, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar, directed by Kunal Deshmukh, it is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from October 1.