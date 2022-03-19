Kylie Jenner's diamond-studded ring sparks wedding rumours with Travis Scott

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner

Weeks after welcoming her second child with beau Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner has sparked wedding rumours by posting a picture in which she sports a massive diamond ring on her left ring finger. As per Page Six, the beauty mogul recently posted a picture of her French-manicured hand clutching a green Hermes Kelly bag with two dazzling diamond rings stacked on her left finger. The snap has led fans to wonder whether she and Travis Scott have secretly got married.

In addition to a larger two-row diamond band, the reality star appeared to be wearing Cartier's small diamond Love Ring in yellow gold.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KYLIE JENNER Kylie Jenner's Instagram Story

For the unversed, Kylie has sparked marriage speculations earlier too by wearing diamonds on her ring finger; in 2018, she even sported a sparkling band adorned with her Travis's real name initials, 'JW' -- Jacques Webster. Kylie and Travis were in an on and off relationship since they began dating in 2017. They welcomed their second child, son Wolf Webster, in February 2022, and also share 4-year-old daughter Stormi.

Kylie announced the birth of her second child with Travis Scott in a post on social media. While she did not reveal much, a blue heart in the caption of the post seemingly indicated that it's a boy. Kylie also shared the first glimpse of the newborn by posting a black-and-white photo that shows the newborn’s hand apparently being held by his big sister, Stormi.

(With ANI input)