Kunal Kemmu pens heartfelt birthday wish for Inaaya Kemmu; Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma react

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KUNALKEMMU Kunal Kemmu pens heartfelt wish for Inaaya

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya is celebrating her 5th birthday today. Kunal and Soha share an extremely precious bond with their daughter. The couple often embarks on vacay's with their daughter and share adorable pictures on social media. After Soha's birthday wish, daddy-cool has also dropped a emotional birthday post.

On Thursday, Kunal Kemmu took to his Instagram account and shared a heartwarming throwback picture with baby Inaaya. In the picture, Kunal is seen looking sweetly at his little bundle of joy, while Inaaya can be seen smiling at him. Along with the picture, he wrote, "Happy Birthday my Inni boo, 5 years have gone by like the 5 bedtime stories we read in 5 minutes. I now understand what parents mean when they say that kids grow up too fast. But I look forward to growing younger with you everyday my jaan. Love you to the moon and back."

The post garnered a lot of love from fans. A few celebs also reacted to the birthday wish. Anil Kapoor and Anushka Sharma showered love on the picture as they dropped heart emojis on the post. Saba Pataudi took to the comment section and wrote, "Happy 5th Birthday to Our baby girl! Yours Soha n definitely My Jaan."

Also read: Actor Yash amazes netizens with his shooting skills, says 'There is always a way to reach the target' | Watch

Earlier, the same day, Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a birthday wish for Inaaya. She shared a unseen picture of Taimur and the birthday girl. In the picture, the cousins can be seen praying with folded hands and eyes closed. Along with the picture, Kareena penned a hilarious wish for her. She wrote, "I don’t know what you both are praying for…but I pray for your joy and happiness and that you get to eat all the cake you want at whatever time you want today..Ok your mom is reading this and going to kill me @sakpataudi @kunalkemmu Happy birthday Princess Innaya…love you lots."

Also read: 'Killer Haseena' song out: Arjun Kanungo and Tulsi Kumar go all gothic

Latest Entertainment News