Kumbalangi Nights actress Ambika Rao passes away: Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas & others pay tribute

Popular Malayalam film personality Ambika Rao passed away on Tuesday, family sources said. She was 57. Rao was living in Thrissur and undergoing treatment for kidney disease. She is survived by her children Rahul and Sohan. Several celebrities including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas and Kunchacko Boban took to social media and paid their respects.

Prithviraj Sukumaran on Twitter posted, "Rest in peace Ambika Chechi."

Her Virus co-star Kunchacko Boban, wrote, "Rest in everlasting peace Chechi! Ambika Rao."

Tovino Thomas also shared Rao's picture on social media.

About Ambika Rao's career

Ambika Rao was known in the film fraternity for coaching non-Keralite actors in the Malayalam dialogues during movie shootings. Rao became an assistant director for the first time in 2002 in the movie 'Krishna Gopalakrishna' directed by Balachandra Menon. She had worked as an associate and assistant for numerous movies including Hallo, Big B, Romeo, Daddy Cool, Thommanum Makkalum, Salt and Pepper, Rajamanikyam among others.

She gained fame for her role in 2019 film Kumbalangi Nights co-starring actors Fahadh Faasil, Shane Nigam and Soubin Shahir. Rao essayed the role of Baby (Anna Ben) and Simmy's (Grace Antony) mother.

Gramophone, Meeshamadhavan, Pattalam, Swapnakoodu, Chronic Bachelor, and Vettom were some more movies in which she acted.

-with PTI inputs