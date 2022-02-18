Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik to reunite after 5 years on stage for Dubai concert

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik

Legendary singer Kumar Sanu who is still making waves for four decades and melody queen of the 90s, singer Alka Yagnik, are coming together after five years to perform at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai as a part of ‘The Legends of Bollywood show’ on the 26th of February 2022. The special concert is organized by the lifestyle management company Blu Blood and wishes to woo the palette of the quintessential 90s music lovers.

The iconic singer duo Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik are the epitome of love and romance for most Bollywood ballads and enthralled music lovers for four decades, will headline the ‘Legends of Bollywood’ concert. The concert will bring back the timeless tunes and memories from the 80s, 90s, and 00s to music lovers.

Talking about the concert, singer Kumar Sanu said, “Alka and I had sung a lot of amazing songs in Bollywood films, and our duets used to create magic for the audiences. We are performing together on stage after five years and I hope to create new memories with the same magic and cherish the old ones. I always have had a homely experience performing for the warm crowd of Dubai and I am quite excited to perform there after years.”

Singer Alka Yagnik added, “It would be amazing to go back on stage with Kumar Sanu after years. Bringing back the 90s for Bollywood lovers in Dubai would be no less than walking down memory lane. And I feel we all need a little bit of joy and good memories through music after what we have gone through in these horrendous last two years. I can’t wait to go back to what I do best, i.e, entertaining my audiences.”

Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik are considered the most successful and iconic singers who reigned the Bollywood music industry for decades and also made waves with playback singing. From lending voice to all the eminent actors from Govinda, Shahrukh to Varun Dhawan, and Madhuri Dixit, Kajol to Sara Ali Khan, they helped to build the Indian film industry and their songs are and always will be of the highest caliber.