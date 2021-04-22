Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRITI SANON Kriti Sanon shares video of her pawdorable special 'morning facial'

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has wrapped up her shoot for the upcoming supernatural film "Bhediya". Actor Varun Dhawan and Kriti were stationed in Arunachal Pradesh to shoot for the upcoming project. Now, the actress revealed that her morning facial routine involves fur, kisses and licks! Kriti took to her Instagram and posted a video cuddling her two pet dogs. "My Morning Facial," she wrote as caption.

The avid social media user, posted an Instagram clip to inform fans that the Arunachal Pradesh schedule of her upcoming supernatural film "Bhediya" had been wrapped up smoothly. She was thankful that Arunachal was a Covid-free state and the authorities were helpful. In the clip, Kriti and Varun are seen filming themselves as they travel through the state. The supernatural film is directed by Amar Kaushik, and the film is slated to release on April 14 next year.

"#ArunachalTravelSeries #BHEDIYA Episode 4: And... It's a schedule WRAP! @varundvn. We were blessed to have finished the schedule so smoothly during this terrible pandemic, thanks to Arunachal Pradesh being a Covid free state and the authorities being so helpful!" Kriti wrote as the caption.

Kriti and Varun were shooting in the town of Ziro for the film. The two stars reunite in "Bhediya" after their 2015 release, "Dilwale".

Besides "Bhediya", Kriti will be seen in the film "Mimi", which is based on surrogacy.She will also be seen with Akshay Kumar in the action comedy "Bachchan Pandey", and with Tiger Shroff in the action drama "Ganpath".

The actress has many films lined-up, including "Hum Do Hamare Do" with Rajkummar Rao and "Adipurush" with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.

