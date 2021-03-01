Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRITI SANON Kriti Sanon gets nostalgic as her rom-com 'Luka Chuppi' clocks 2

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi has clocked two years today. The rom-com film managed to entertained the audience to the fullest. The film tells the story of a TV reporter who lives-in with his headstrong intern. It is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Luka Chuppi deals with live in relationship problems. Actress Kriti Sanon played the character of a journalist in the social comedy. Now the actress revealed that she is still feels connected to her character Rashmi Trivedi.

Looking back at the film, Kriti says she connected with her character Rashmi Trivedi on a personal level. "Rashmi was a great blend of modern thinking and rooted core, much like me. She was spunky, independent, impulsive, believed in taking her own life decisions and still had an emotional core. I had a lot of fun playing her and was overwhelmed with the love that she got," Kriti said.

For those unversed, Luka Chuppi is a light-hearted romantic comedy which is based on the story of a reporter (Kartik) in Mathura who falls in love with an ambitious woman (Kriti).

They decide to live-in together and hell breaks loose. Their family assumes that they are married and they begin their drama of being husband and wife. The film also has Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak in supporting roles. Their characters have been lauded by the film critics.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, The actress is right now busy shooting for her upcoming horror comedy, "Bhediya", with Varun Dhawan. She also has Vikas Bahl's "Ganapath" opposite Tiger Shroff and Laxman Utekar's "Mimi" in her kitty, besides Akshay Kumar-starrer "Bachchan Pandey".

On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan has got scores of projects lined up for the year. Foraying into different genres Kartik will be seen in films like 'Dhamaka', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Dostana 2' through the year.