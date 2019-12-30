Kriti Kharbanda wishes beau Pulkit Samrat on his b'day with a goofy Insta post

Kriti Kharbanda's latest Instagram post for Pulkit Samrat

Actor Pulkit Samra and Kriti Kharbanda are the new happy couple in the B'Town. The duo confirmed their relationship recently and have been making an appearance together be it at Bollywood events or social media. Pulkit is celebrating his birthday today and his special day was made more special with a cute birthday wish from girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda. Kriti took to her Instagram to a share goofy picture with Pulkit Samrat.

Sharing the picture to wish Pulkit, Kriti wrote, "Coz it’s his birthday and he’s my favourite! @pulkitsamrat to madness, happiness, craziness, laughters, tears of joy and so much more! Happiest birthday, you! Muahhh!"

Kriti also shared an Instagram story from Pulkit's birthday celebrations.

Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram story

Kriti and Pulkit were recently seen together in John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor starrer Pagalpanti. While their dating rumors had been making rounds from the beginning of this year, it was during the promotions of Pagalpanti that the couple confirmed their relationship.

Pulkit and Kriti requested people to respect their personal space. In an interview with IANS, Kriti said, “We are not hiding our relationship, but I feel people should give us some space because it’s a family thing.”

Kriti and Pulkit are often seen making appearances on each other’s profile. The duo recently made a trip to Thailand to attend the wedding of their friends Karanjiv Singh and Neharika Juneja Vijan.

On the work front, Kriti and Pilkit who were first seen together in Veere Ki Wedding will next be seen together in Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish. However, the duo will not be seen romancing with each other on-screen. Taish is a revenge drama that also features Jim Sarbh, Amit Sadh, Neha Sharma, Aditya Pancholi, and Harshvardhan Rane.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News