Kotigobba 3 release delayed: Kichcha Sudeep apologises to fans, requests no damage to cinemas

Sandalwood superstar Kichcha Sudeep's 'Kotigobba 3' release has been postponed to Friday because of technical reasons. The actor has apologised to fans, who had started gathering in huge numbers in theatres across the Karnataka, and appealed to them to maintain calm and not cause any damage to the cinemas. 'Kotigobba 3' producer Soorappa Babu alleged on Thursday that the film's release has been delayed by a day because of "a conspiracy within the film industry". He has appealed to Sudeep's fans to support the film.

Kichcha Sudeep took to social media to appeal to his fans to calm down. "It is my duty to inform all those at the theatres already that there is a delay in shows due to certain issues. I personally apologise for this negligence," the actor tweeted.

"I request all not to react badly at the theatres as they have nothing to do with this," Sudeep continued. "This is a rare situation and I am sure that patience from all will be my greatest strength. I too was equally excited to bring forth a film on screen after such a long gap," he added.

"Will tweet soon on the show timings once I have better clarity. Until then I request (you) not to any cause any harm to yourself and damage to any property and theatres. I feel it's my personal duty towards all my friends who have loved and believed in me. I promise you all that I will ensure my films will not see such a chaotic release in the future," the superstar said.