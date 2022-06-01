KK's old college friend & former band member expresses shock over his untimely death: 'couldn't believe'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANI KK's college friend & former band member on his death

Playback singer KK whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath breathed his last on Tuesday night after giving a live performance in Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha auditorium till 8.30 p.m. The news of his untimely demise has left his fan shattered and the entertainment industry under shock. His old college friend and a former band member Gautam Chikermane expressed his disbelief over the news and shared that he 'couldn't believe the news' and that he 'double & triple checked everywhere.' He also shared his experience of working with the late singer.

While talking to ANI, he said, "#KK was a drummer & lead singer in our college band of six. More than that, he was the energy in our band. I couldn't believe the news. I double & triple checked everywhere & I was so upset, couldn't sleep all night: Gautam Chikermane, friend & former band member with singer KK."

Born in New Delhi to C S Menon and Kunnath Kanakavalli on August 23, 1968, he was an alumnus of Delhi's Mount St Mary's School. Following his college, KK reportedly had a short stint as a marketing associate in the hotel industry after which he shifted to Mumbai to pursue a career in music. He was greatly influenced by the singer Kishore Kumar and music director R.D. Burman.

At a time when the country was still reeling under the shock of Sidhu Moosewala's killing, KK's death came as huge shock. Several celebrities took to social media to pay their last respects to the singer.

Kapil Sharma took to Instagram to post his tribute in Hindi. He said: "We met some time ago. What a beautiful evening it was. I didn't know that meeting would be the last. Heart is very sad. God bless you. You will always be in our hearts. Goodbye, brother Om Shanti #KK."

Daler Mehndi tweeted, "Its very sad when a true Artist & Musician passes away ! Its very shocking Rest in Peace. May God give Strength to all his fans and family."

Meanwhile, the family of the singer arrived in Kolkata today. The mortal remains of the singer have been kept at SSKM hospital where the postmortem will be done. The mortal remains of KK will be handed over to the family after the postmortem. A probe into the matter is underway. Investigators are waiting for the preliminary report of the postmortem.