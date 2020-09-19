Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KISHORE_AMAN_SHETTY ABCD fame Kishore Shetty arrested for possession of drugs in Mangaluru

Mangaluru Police has arrested 2 youths with drugs, one of them is dancer and choreographer Kishore Shetty, who has worked in Bollywood film ABCD: Any Body Can Cance. Kishore had also participated in the dance reality show Dance India Dance. The other one who has been arrested is named Aqeel Nausheel. The duo has been arrested for possessing MDMA -- methylene dioxymethamphetamine. According to Mangaluru Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar, MDMA powder has been found in Kishore's possession, apart from Kishore, Aqeel Nausheel from Suratkal near Mangaluru was also arrested by the police.

According to information, both of them had brought drugs from Mumbai and sold it in Mangaluru. Along with drugs, Bajaj Discovery Bike, two mobile phones have also been seized from them. According to the police, Aqueel was working abroad as a safety officer and came back to Mangaluru one year ago, and has been buying drugs from Mumbai and Bangalore.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM ABCD fame Kishore Shetty arrested for possession of drugs in Mangaluru

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar said that preliminary investigation has revealed that some more people are also involved in the case, and in the coming days, action may also be taken against them.

Late last night, Aqueel Nausheel has been arrested from Suratkal and Kishore Aman Shetty from Mangalore. A criminal case has been registered against them and a few more people have been investigated. A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered for drug peddling and consumption of narcotic substances.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage