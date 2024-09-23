Kiran Rao reacts to Laapataa Ladies being sent for Oscars 2025, calls it 'testament to tireless work'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kiran Rao reacts to Laapataa Ladies being sent for Oscars

Kiran Rao, the debut filmmaker who aced it the first time with her film Laapataa Ladies is on the 9th could today. Laapataa Ladies is India's official entry for Oscars 2025 and the cast and crew have now taken to social media to express their happiness. Filmmaker Kiran Rao also took to Instagram to share a long note and thank the Film Federation of India for selecting her film. She also called the recognition a testament to tireless work. Read her full post here.

What did Kiran Rao write?

The Laapataa Ladies' director wrote that she's deeply honoured and beyond delighted that their film 'Laapataa Ladies' has been chosen as India's official entry to the Academy Awards. She called the recognition a testament to the tireless work of her entire team, whose dedication and passion brought this story to life. "Cinema has always been a powerful medium to connect hearts, transcend boundaries, and ignite meaningful conversations. I hope that this film will resonate with audiences across the world, just as it has in India," wrote the filmmaker.

Kiran thanked Aamir Khan and the cast

Kiran also expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the selection committee and to everyone who believed in this film. "It is indeed a great privilege to be selected from among such amazing Indian films this year - who are equally worthy contenders for this honour. My deepest thanks go to Aamir Khan Productions and Jio Studios for their unwavering support and faith in this vision. It has been a privilege to work alongside such a passionate and talented team of professionals who shared my commitment to telling this story. I also want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the entire cast and crew, whose immense talent, dedication, and hard work made this film possible. This journey has been one of incredible collaboration and growth," Kiran wrote.

Kiran finally ended the note by thanking the audiences

"To the audience, your love and support mean the world to us, and it is your belief in this film that continues to inspire us as filmmakers to push creative boundaries. Thank you once again for this incredible honour," the filmmaker wrote.

