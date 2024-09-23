Laapataa Ladies, Kiran Rao-directorial, is India's official entry for Oscars 2025

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Laapataa Ladies is India's official entry for Oscars 25

It's a good day for Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and the entire cast of 'Laapataa Ladies'. Kiran Rao's film has been selected as India's official entry for the Oscars 2025. The Film Federation of India shared the official news on Monday. The cast of the film includes Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava and Pratibha Ranta in lead roles. 'Laapataa Ladies', a lighthearted satire on patriarchy, was picked from a list of 29 films, including the Bollywood smash 'Animal', Malayalam National Award winner 'Aattam', and Cannes winner 'All We Imagine As Light'.

The 13-member select committee, led by Assamese director Jahnu Barua, unanimously selected 'Laapataa Ladies', produced by Aamir Khan and Rao, for consideration in the best international picture category at the Academy Awards. The list also included the Tamil film 'Maharaja', the Telugu titles 'Kalki 2898 A'D and 'HanuMan', and the Hindi films 'Swatantraya Veer Savarkar' and 'Article 370'. For those who are unfamiliar, the Malayalam superhit '2018: Everyone is a Hero' was released last year.

Box Office Report

The film opened to a slow start on March 1. However, with positive word-of-mouth and good reviews, it managed to pick up the pace at the box office. As per Sacnilk, the film opened to just Rs 75 lakh and minted nearly Rs 4 crore in the opening weekend. It earned Rs 6.05 crore in its first week and the total box office collection of 'Laapataa Ladies' after 50 days of theatrical release stood at Rs 17.31 crore.

About the film

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.

