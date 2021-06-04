Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIM KARDASHIAN Kim Kardashian breaks down talking about her marriage with Kanye West, says 'feels like a failure’

American Reality television star Kim Kardashian broke down while revealing about her marriage with rapper Kanye West. This is the first time that Kim publicly made a statement on the matter, amid news that they filed for divorce in January. On the latest episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', the star got emotional while talking about her personal life. She spoke about her marriage issues with her estranged husband to her sisters, telling them that she feels like a failure as her third marriage fell apart.

During Thursday's episode, Kim lost her cool over cookies, while on holiday with her family in Lake Tahoe. Khloe Kardashian, explained, "Kim has been struggling privately behind camera about her relationship, and it’s tough because Kim is clearly redirecting so much of her frustration and sadness and anger and sometimes you just take things out on something that has nothing to do with what you’re going through."

Kim broke down in front of her family saying she feels "like a f---ing failure" knowing another marriage is collapsing. She said Kanye deserves a woman who can follow him around everywhere, something she said she cannot do. Kim cried about Kanye living on his Wyoming ranch while she raises their four kids in Los Angeles. She told her sisters, "I can't do this anymore."

The conversation came ahead of the Kardashian family trip to Lake Tahoe around Thanksgiving, with Khloe saying Kim and Kanye were getting into a bunch of fights before the getaway, as per TMZ.

Kim and Kanye parted ways in February after nearly seven years of marriage. An insider recently said that Kanye meets his kids whenever he wants, but not at the house.

Kanye and Kim have been living apart for some time now. While Kanye has been at his ranch in Wyoming, the 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' star is staying at their family home near Calabasas, California.

The celebrity couple, who made their relationship public in April 2012, has four children, North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West.

(With ANI Inputs)