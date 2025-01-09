Game Changer, Don 3 to Toxic, Kiara Advani's upcoming movies list

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Have a look at Kiara Advani's upcoming movies

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani stayed away from films in the year 2024. The actress was last seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer Satya Prem Ki Katha in 2023. However, she is now set to return to the big screens with RRR actor Ram Charan's Game Changer. The Pan India film will be released in theatres in just a few hours. Kiara may have been away from the big screen for a while but she has a string of films in her kitty. Let's have a look at Kiara Advani's upcoming films here.

Game Changer

Pan India film Game Changer features Kiara Advani, Ram Charan and SJ Suryah. The film deals with the IAS vs CM plot where Kiara will be seen reuniting with her 2019 co-actor Ram. For those who don't Kiara and Ram were last seen in the Telugu film Vinaya Vidheya Rama. Game Changer is releasing on January 10 in 5 languages.

Don 3

Kiara Advani will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh for the first time in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. The film is said to be released next year. However, the makers had to deal with a lot of trolling as they replaced Shah Rukh Khan with Ranveer in the third part. The official release date of Don 3 has not been announced yet.

Toxic

If reports are to be believed then Kiara will also be seen opposite KGF actor Yash in his next film Toxic. The Pan India film is releasing on April 10, 2025 and the makers have not yet revealed the female lead of this film. Reports suggest that Shruti Haasan or Sai Pallavi might also have a supporting role in the film.

Shakti Shalini

Maddock Films took moviegoers by surprise when they announced 8 upcoming films from their horror-comedy universe. Its second film of 2025 after Thama, Shakti Shalini is releasing on December 31. Reports suggest that Kiara Advani will be entering the supernatural universe with Shakti Shalini.

While these four films seem to be featuring Kiara and most of them might even be released this year, reports suggest that Satya Prem Ki Katha makers are playing to bring back Kartik and Kiara in the sequel. Now it remains to see whether its true or just a rumour.

