Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIARA ADVANI Kiara Advani misses her ‘bikini bod’, shares stunning throwback pic from Maldives

Slaying Sunday for Kiara Advani, who threw it back to a vacation in the Maldives. Basking in the sun with, the actress set temperatures soaring on social media. The actress, who seems to be missing her bikini body, took to her Instagram and dropped a stunning throwback picture. She is seen wearing a yellow bikini and a straw hat which she paired with a white shrug, hung loosely on her arms. She captioned the post as "Dear bikini bod, please come back..."

Kiara had escaped to the island nation earlier this year. Her post not only had fans double-tapping the pic but also her friends from the industry. Janhvi Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, to Karisma Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar many others dropped a trail of fireball emojis in the comments section.

"Hot stuff," fashion designer Masaba Gupta commented. "Babe," actor Bhumi Pednekar commented, adding a fire emoji. Fans also showered love on Kiara. "Woooo pretty girl," one wrote. Another said "Very beautiful gorgeous look."

Take a look:

Recently, images from Kiara Advani's hattrick shot for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar was unveiled. The ace photographer revealed shots of the ravishing beauty against a beach backdrop. Posing amid the sand, Kiara looked alluring in her third ever calendar picture for Dabboo. The actress looks gorgeous in the black-and-white picture from her photoshoot with celebrity photographer.

Having recently clocked seven years in Bollywood, Kiara Advani is gearing up for the release of 'Shershaah', post which the actress will be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' and Shashank Khaitan's untitled next amongst others.

