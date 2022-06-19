Are Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh dating? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA. FAISAL SHAIKH AND JANNAT ZUBAIR Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair

Television's popular face Jannat Zubair enjoys a massive fanbase. Currently, she is gearing up to make her reality TV debut with Rohit Shetty's stunt base show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress and social media influencer is among the top content creators on Instagram. Every now and then, she keeps sharing reels online. Jannat's friend Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, who is also a participant in the KKK12, sometimes features in her videos. Following this, the fans speculated that the duo is dating. However, the two have always maintained that they are just 'good friends.'

Jannat Zubair and Mr. Faisu have often been linked up as the two have collaborated on multiple videos and projects together. Well, on being asked about her ongoing dating rumour, Zubair refused to comment. She did not open up on her personal equation with Faisal and instead revealed about her equation with all other contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. ALSO READ: TMKOC: Dilip Joshi misses Disha Vakani aka Dayaben, talks about on-screen chemistry with Babita Ji

She told BollywoodLife, "I think everyone here is just uplifting others and have been motivating and cheering on others which I think is the best part of the show. Yes, we are all competing but are also cheering on each other."

The actress, who gained nationwide fame with her performance as a child actress in 'Phulwa' in 2011, added that she would let the audience decides on the chemistry between the contestants.

Faisu on link-up rumours with Jannat

Before leaving for Cape Town, Mr Faisu was asked about his equation with Jannat Zubair. The actor denied it, saying, 'Jannat is just a friend and will always be. He shared that their chemistry is because of their friendship.' Talking to Bombay Times, Mr Faisu said, "We have been friends for years and continue to be very good friends. We have done many projects together and will do many more. People assume that we are dating but that’s not true. Offscreen, we are great friends. I am single."