KGF fame Yash, wife Radhika Pandit celebrate 5 years of engagement. See their mushy pics

KGF actor Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit are one of the most adorable couples of the Kannada film industry. Every now and then, the duo wins the heart of their fans by sharing loved-up pictures of themselves and even their adorable kids. Yet again, they did the same on the occasion of their fifth engagement anniversary. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Radhika shared a priceless video from their private ceremony which took place in Goa and was attended by their close friends and relatives. The video captured the two actors getting all ready for their special day, surrounded by guests. Not only this but she even shared a sweet note for Yash whom she referred to as "an incredible man."

Radhika's post read, "It's been 5yrs today that I got engaged to this incredible man, in my favorite place with my favorite people being around! I still remember this day, like it was yesterday.. sharing this video just to relive that perfect day again. P.S: A shout out to all my dear friends who were a part of that special day to share any pic u have of that day, pic of the decor, or an invite, or anything u have memories attached to. Tag me @radhikapandit while uploading. @thenameisyash (sic)."

Apart from this, she even shared a picture hugging her husband and wrote, "No.. I am not trying to strangle him, even after 5yrs of living together i still love it "

For those unversed, Radhika and Yash fell in love on the sets of the TV show Nandagokula and went on to do movies like Mr and Mrs Ramachari, Santhu Straight Forward, Moggina Manasu and Drama. In December 2016, they got married in a grand ceremony. They were blessed with a daughter Ayra in 2018 and son Yatharv was in 2019.

See some of their beautiful pictures here:

On the professional front, Yash will next be seen in the sequel of KGF: Chapter 1 titled KGF: Chapter 2 which comprises of a stellar cast including Bollywood veterans Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. The film is expected to release this year.