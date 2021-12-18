Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KATRINAKAIF 'Nayi bahu' Katrina Kaif shares first glimpse of her bridal mehendi, leaves fans in awe

Karina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently enjoying their post wedding rituals. Just a few days back, she shared a glimpse of her first rasoi in which she made halwa for the Kaushal family. And now she shared a picture of her bridal mehendi. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the actress shared a picture of her hands all decked up in beautiful and dark mehendi. In the caption, she put a red heart emoji. Not just the henna but also her red choora captured the attention of various celebs and fans.

The picture shared on the photo-sharing application seems to have been taken during their honeymoon. Have a look at her post here:

A person in the caption wrote, "So beautiful and we are looking for Vicky's name," while another one captioned, "I have never seen this side of katrinaa..She's so insanely, deeply purely in love....@vickykaushal09 please please take care her...she deserves every bit of happiness."

The two of them tied the knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. They have been sharing pictures from their marriage on Instagram.

See some of them here:

Since her wedding, she has been imparting Punjabi vibes. She paid tribute to Vicky's Punjabi roots by including simple details to her wedding attire. On her wedding day, she also sported red chooda and golden kaleere which are a part of Punjabi culture.