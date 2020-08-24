Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINAKAIF Katrina Kaif shares a happy picture with Anushka Sharma and we are all hearts

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif on Monday shared a throwback picture with her Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-star Anushka Sharma and broke the internet. The divas looked extremely happy in the picture as they share a special moment with each other. Sitting on a couch, they can be seen laughing at something. Katrina Kaif wrote, "Just felt happy seeing this pic"

Anushka was also quick to respond to the picture and said, "It's because we were fully present & happy in this moment ! Shine your brightest always dearest Katrina"

Fans were all hearts for the picture as soon as it surfaced the internet. One Instagram user wrote, "I dont knw but this made my day...Happyy watching you happyy" Another commented, "Keep posting like this kay beauty" Celebrity stylist Anaita shroff Adajania also left a couple of hearts on Katrina's post.

Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma have shared screen space in two Bollywood films-- Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero. The divas also appeared on filmmaker Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan together and had opened up about their bond. They had revealed that even though they are not regular text buddies, they do share a very warm equation and talk to each other about everything when they meet.

Last month, Katrina Kaif announced her next film with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi titled Phone Bhoot. Katrina shared the photo and wrote alongside, "The one-stop shop for all bhoot related problems, #PhoneBhoot ringing in cinemas in 2021." Ishaan captioned it, "Your one stop shop for all bhoot related problems, #PhoneBhoot ringing in cinemas in 2021 वैसे भूतों पे lockdown लागू नहीं होता लेकिन ये तस्वीर March से locked थी। आखिर आ ही गए भूतनी के। Now back to exorcising."

Katrina also shared a fun BTS video that was shot before the lockdown took place. The video showed the three of them enjoying the shoot. She wrote alongside, "One fine day- BTS #shotbeforelockdown."

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina starrer Zero. While has been away from the limelight as an actress, she has treated fans with two web series as a producer-- Pataal Lok and Bubull.

