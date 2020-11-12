Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINAKAIF Katrina Kaif found 'paradise' in Maldives and we can't help but agree. See pics

It seems that Maldives is becoming one hot destination for our Bollywood celebrities. After Kajal Aggarwal, Dimpy, Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani, guess who reached the exotic location? It's none other than Katrina Kaif! The actress on Thursday left the internet amazed with her stunning pictures by the side of deep blue sea. She reached there in order to complete the shooting of her film and when she got a little time, she spent it with nature. The glimpses from the tourist destination were shared by Katrina in which she was seen wearing a white bikini top. She let her hair loose and without any make-up on, looked gorgeous as always.

Taking to the photo-sharing application and sharing the pictures, Katrina wrote alongside, "Paradise found." Not only this, but she even shared another picture in which she was seen wearing a colored swimsuit and captioned, "So amzinggg to be in Maldives for shoot lovemyjob #grateful."

Have a look:

Just recently, the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actress expressed her excitement on resuming work. She shared her happiness and wrote, "So happy to be getting back to working with my team every day (missed everyone in person as lovely as zoom is)."

On the professional front, Katrina was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat.' Next in line she has Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi in which she will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar. The film was supposed to release in March this year but got postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. Watch the trailer here:

Not only this, but she also has Ali Abbas Zafar's superhero film 'Phone Bhoot' coming up in which she has collaborated with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage