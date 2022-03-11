Katrina Kaif-Dhairya Karwa to Rashmika Mandanna-Vicky Kaushal; Fresh pairings of Bollywood

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bollywood Celebs

It’s not just Bollywood which is often stamped as being ‘experimental’ when it comes to attempting newer subjects, genres or actors’ pairings. While we often look forward to the fireworks that fresh pairings create on the big screen every year, the small screen is no exception. Be it Shraddha Kapoor-Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra-Ananya Panday or Rashmika Mandanna-Vicky Kaushal, these fresh pairings have rocked the advertisement world thereby taking their respective brands popularity to the next level and its creators making big moolah.

Here’s taking a look at just a few of them:

Shraddha Kapoor – Vicky Kaushal

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, an electrical goods and consumer durables company announced its latest digital campaign with Shraddha Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the lead. Fans couldn’t stop raving about the actors’ adorable chemistry. On the social media post of the brand, many fans commented, adoring Vicky and Shraddha’s playful banter in the ad. Not just that, many fans also coined a new term for the actors - ‘Vicksra’ and ‘Shravik’ and even expressed their desire of watching them do a film together soon.

Ananya Panday - Sidharth Malhotra

One of the most popular names in the brand world, Ananya Panday was paired opposite Siddharth Malhotra in a leading eyewear’s summer campaign. Both the actors were roped in by the brand as their style ambassadors for the season, as they encapsulate premium fashion. These two favourite Gen-X stars are well known for their uber cool style quotient.

Siddhant Chaturvedi – Alia Bhatt

The two most successful actors of the current generation - Siddhant Chaturvedi and Alia Bhatt featured in Lay’s new campaign. Remember the two actors sitting together in a library, as they indulged in a moment that comes alive through their playfulness and camaraderie.

Rashmika Mandanna – Vicky Kaushal

Probably, one of the most popular ads in the recent times featuring the hot favourite Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal for the first time. While Rashmika is seen drooling over Vicky’s innerwear in the ad, their Jodi was loved by one and all, especially their ardent fans.

Fatima Sana Shaikh – Sidharth Malhotra

Last year, the gorgeous Fatima Sana Shaikh was in news for her appearance alongside the handsome hunk Sidharth Malhotra as they were roped in by a leading clothing manufacturer to endorse their brand on digital platforms. The ad film revealed the fun side of the actors who were seen cracking jokes on each other, showing their mischievous side and cute chemistry.

Katrina Kaif – Dhairya Karwa

Katrina Kaif and Dhairya Karwa shared the screen space for the first time in a soft-drink commercial. In the video, both the actors feature as a couple on a vacation. Their first-time pairing was hugely appreciated by their fans who couldn’t stop praising their cute chemistry.