Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINAKAIF Katrina Kaif champions right to education, seeks support for school in Madurai

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif on Tuesday posted a video emphasizing on right to education and increased access to quality education without discrimination.

In the Instagram video, Katrina urges everyone to come forward and contribute towards creating classrooms, so that children coming from underprivileged homes can access quality English medium education.

"So proud to present to you all the school built from the ground up by my mom and her charity. Since 2015, Mountain View School in Madurai has actively been working to provide quality English-medium education to lesser privileged children. They currently teach two hundred students, have classrooms upto grade four and need to add 14 more," Katrina captioned the video.

"Let us do our bit so that more and more children can fulfil their dreams. Considering the tough times we are in, it is even more important to be there for one another," she added.

Katrina has extended a helping hand to a school in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, that has actively been working towards educating children, especially girls, since 2015.

The school currently has classrooms up to standard five. They are now in need of 14 more rooms, which include 10 classrooms that will take the school to standard eight, besides a teachers' room, a computer lab, a science lab and a library.

As a part of the campaign by Relief Projects India, Katrina has urged to make donations so that the school can continue its work towards providing education to underprivileged village children.

The actress will join hands with Relief Projects India and Mountain View School to work towards an increased level of education for children of the village community and a higher level of awareness on issues such as female infanticide and foeticide, and the importance of the girl child.