Katrina Kaif aka Zoya hints at Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan’s 'dangerous' mission; Deepika Padukone REACTS

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANIGUHA Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone

Pathaan, the highly anticipated spy thriller featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role is here! The Yash Raj Films project, which marks Shah Rukh's return to leading men roles after 2018's 'Zero', releases in cinema halls a day before Republic Day, which gives the Hindi film a five-day extended opening weekend. In Pathaan, SRK is seen in a full-blown action avatar, something his fans are pumped to see. Now, just a few hours before Pathaan's release, Katrina Kaif urged audiences to not give out spoilers, saying that SRK is on a 'dangerous mission'. Quick to react over this was Pathaan's leading lady, Deepika Padukone.

Taking to Instagram Story, Katrina Kaif posted a still from her movie 'Tiger 3' along with the caption, "My friend Pathaan is on a dangerous mission. It is very important in the interest of national security that you don't reveal anything about this. You are all part of this classified mission now. Zoya."

Deepika Padukone reacts

Deepika re-posted Katrina Kaif's Instagram story on her official handle with a lovely sticker reaction. With this, the cine-goers are now eagerly waiting for Deepika and Katrina Kaif to share the screen in one of the YRF's spy films. May be, in Pathaan one may be able to see the two Bollywood actresses performing together.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONEDeepika Padukone's Instagram Story

ALSO READ: Pathaan: Where to Watch Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's action movie, Review, Book Tickets, Box Office

About Pathaan

'Pathaan', the film is a part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country - Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham -- in lead roles. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. In this film, Salman Khan is featured in a cameo.

Talking about 'Tiger 3', it will have Salman reprise his role of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen playing the female lead, Zoya. The first film of the popular franchise called 'Ek Tha Tiger' came out in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The film received an overwhelming response and was a massive success at the box office. The second movie, 'Tiger Zinda Hai', was released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman and Katrina have featured in both instalments of the franchise. Both films come under Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe.

Latest Entertainment News