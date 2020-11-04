Karwa Chauth 2020: Kiara Advani applies mehendi on mom's hands, Raj Kundra shares meme

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kiara Advani applies mehendi on mom's hands, Raj Kundra shares meme

Today, women all over the country have been celebrating Karwa Chauth and fasting for the long and healthy life of their husbands. This is marked by women wearing new clothes and adorning themselves with jewelry and henna. Just like every other woman, Bollywood celebrities are also celebrating the auspicious occasion. On Tuesday, actress Kiara Advani took to the internet to share pictures of her mother getting ready for karwa chauth.

Kiara shared a picture of herself decorating her mother's hands with henna. She wrote, "Mehendi for mama." The actress looks dedicated to her work in the snap.

On the other hand, Raj Kundra wished everyone on the festival by sharing a meme on his hungry wife Shilpa Shetty. Sharing a throwback picture of their karwa chauth celebrations, he said, "Happy Karva Chauth." The picture shows Raj Kundra's face turned into a vada pao and the tagline read, "when women actually see."

Happy Karva Chauth ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2OncbZjVXc — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) November 4, 2020

Actress Raveena Tandon also shared her look from the pre-karwa chauth party that she hosts every year. Raveena posted a couple of selfies on Tuesday evening, with the caption: "#prekarwachauthparty ki tayyaariyaan (Preparations for pre Karwa Chauth party)!" In the photos Raveena strikes an ethnic pose in a green suit with floral print. Her hair tied with a centre parting, Raveena completes her festive look with matching danglers and a red bindi.

The festival of Karva Chauth is celebrated on the Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Krishna Paksha according to the Hindu calendar. On this day, women keep fast for the long life of their husbands by keeping the Nirjala vrat (without even drinking water) and offer prayers to the moon in the evening. Women worship the moon along with their husbands and only after the puja, they break their fast. In many communities, even unmarried women observe fast on this day and pray for a good husband.

