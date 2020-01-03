Kartik Aaryan shares old photo with Deepika Padukone. Asks 'hai kisi director mein dum'

Kartik Aaryan wants to do a film with Deepika Padukone

Kartik Aaryan took to social media to express his desire to collaborate with Deepika Padukone. After breaking the internet with their 'dheeme dheeme' airport dance, Kartik and Deepika often engage in social media banter leaving everyone amused.

Lately, the actor shared a collage of his old photo and Deepika's look from her debut movie, Om Shanti Om, on Instagram. “Hai kisi Director mein dum?” read the caption. The photo had Kartik in 'Maine Pyaar Kiya look’ which landed him the audition for Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

Image Source : Kartik shares his throwback photo

Deepika gave her nod to the idea of collaboration proposed by Kartik. But, she wants to know ''why these pictures though!?!?''

Kartik, in response to Deepika, wrote a line from Om Shanti Om. ''Kyunki tabse Qainat iss koshish mein lagi hai,'' he wrote. That's quite filmy but we are loving it.

Image Source : Kartik and Deepika's social media banter

This banter didn't stop here. Deepika too responded with another Om Shanti Om reference and wrote, ''@kartikaaryan agar aap kisi cheeze ko sacche dil se chaho...”

Image Source : Check out Deepika Padukone's reply

Earlier, Kartik during Christmas festivity shared a photo of himself on Instagram and wrote, ''Y fear when Santa is here. Kis kis ko gift chahiye (who all want gifts).'' Deepika grabbed the opportunity to promote her film. ''Mujhe!Jaake Chhapaak dekhiye (Me! Go watch Chhapaak),'' she commented.

It seems Kartik and Deepika are bonding quite well and in no time, we will see them together on-screen.