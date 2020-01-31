Friday, January 31, 2020
     
 Live tv
budget-2020
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. School girls break into 'Dheeme Dheeme' on spotting Kartik Aaryan on Mumbai streets. Watch video

School girls break into 'Dheeme Dheeme' on spotting Kartik Aaryan on Mumbai streets. Watch video

Girls couldn't contain their excitement on spotting Kartik Aaryan in a car next to their school bus. Cutest video on internet today.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 31, 2020 16:45 IST
Kartik Aaryan

 Schoolgirls shower love on Kartik Aaryan 

Kartik Aaryan is a fan-made star. He is widely popular among female fans across all age groups. His charming personality is what is loved most by the audience. Stars are often made to feel special by their fans. On Thursday, while Kartik was driving back home from the shoot, something adorable happened on the streets of Mumbai.

A bus full of school girls stopped next to Kartik Aaryan's car at the red light. And, then what? Soon after girls saw Kartik next to them, there was some hooting and cheering before they began singing 'Dheeme Dheeme'. Kartik recorded the entire thing from his car.

The video has been doing the rounds on social media. If you haven't seen it yet, here you go:

A couple of months back, a school girl pulled Kartik Aaryan's cheek while he was interacting with his fans.

His popularity is not just confined to masses, even leading ladies of Bollywood find him cute. Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday have already confessed their fondness for the actor.

Kartik is currently busy with the promotions of his next film Love Aaj Kal. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie also features Sara Ali Khan in lead role opposite him.

Write a comment

chunav-manch-march-2020
Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News