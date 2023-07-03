Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani surprise fans in theater during Satyaprem Ki Katha Screening | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's surprise

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani recently released Satyaprem Ki Katha has been getting immense love from fans and critics. The lead pair visited a movie theatre on Sunday evening and surprised the audience as a screening of their film was about to end. In a video, which is now going viral, we can see the duo surrounded by fans, received a standing ovation in front of the big screen. They also obliged fans with selfies and asked them about the film.

Kiara Advani also expressed gratitude to fans for showering love on SatyaPrem Ki Katha. "Today what has truly touched me is seeing my fans rejoice with all the reviews coming my way…they have rooted for me since the very beginning and seeing them feel a sense of victory has made me really emotional, I owed it to them, it has taken me some time, but here we are finally! It is their success. This love is genuinely magical. #JustGreatful," she wrote. Both were twinning in white which Kiara looking beautiful in distressed denims and a white top paired with a striped blazer and Kartik in a white T-shirt and blue denims.

Kiara Advani took to Instagram to share a video from their theatre visit and thanked her fans. She wrote, "When the audience gives us a standing ovation, that’s when you realise magic has been created. A moment to cherish forever (emotional emoji). All I want to say is thank you from the entire team of Satyaprem Ki Katha."

Soon after this, Kiara's fans showered love on the actress and hailed her performance. A fan wrote, "I was there for a moment I thought it was a prank but it was all real in my dreams." Another added, "@kiaraaliaadvani @kartikaaryan You have given a very good message to the people through this film. And true love thank you very much for this."

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film shows Kartik Aaryan as Satyaprem aka Sattu Aggarwal while Kiara plays the role of Katha Kishan Kapadia. The film is a musical drama that showcases the roller coaster ride of Sattu and Katha's love story. It also stars Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant and Shikha Talsania. The film is jointly produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Satyaprem Ki Katha was officially announced with a motion poster on 23 June 2021 by Sajid Nadiadwala. It was originally slated to be 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha', but was changed in order to not hurt the sentiments of the people.

