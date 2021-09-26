Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' to release in March 2022

In a new announcement, the theatrical release date of the upcoming Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has been announced to be on March 25, 2022. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter and confirmed the news on Sunday. He wrote, "IT'S FINAL... 'BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2' ARRIVES ON 25 MARCH 2022... #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 #KartikAaryan #KiaraAdvani #Tabu #AneesBazmee #BhushanKumar #MuradKhetani." The film also stars Tabu in a pivotal role.

This news comes following the announcement by the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that the cinemas, which were closed down after the second wave of the ongoing novel COVID-19 pandemic, will be opening from October 22 in the state. Ajay Devgn announces 'MayDay' release date, film to hit theatres next year

Earlier this month Kartik had shot for the climax of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, Kartik shared a picture of the clapperboard for the climax part, "Shot 162" and penned the caption appreciating the "team effort" for this challenging sequence. "Shot 162. One of the most challenging sequences I have shot for gets done !! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Climax. Whole week everyone's been at it and great team effort," he wrote.

The upcoming film also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles. Helmed by Anees Bazmee and backed by Bhushan Kumar, the movie is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 iconic horror comedy-drama, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. The first part of the film was a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster 'Manichitrathazhu' which starred Akshay Kumar in the lead besides, other actors including Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Amisha Patel, and Rajpal Yadav.

Rajpal will make a comeback to entertain the audience with his rib-tickling comic role in the sequel of the film. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 studios.

