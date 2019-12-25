Kartik Aaryan asks 'Kis kis ko gift chahiye'. And, this is what Deepika wants from him

Kartik Aaryan and Deepika Padukone's Christmas banter is all fun

After sending their fans into a frenzy Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan again made social media users jump in joy with their cute banter. While everyone was wishing their followers on social media, Kartik too took to Instagram to share his photo. Kartik is wearing a Santa cap in the photo and looked as cute as possible. Alongside the photo, he wrote, ''Y fear when Santa is here, kis kis ko gift chahiye''.

Fans started pouring in their demands in the comment section. Deepika too, was not behind and wrote, ''Mujhe! Jaake Chhapaak dekhiye." Santa Kartik soon replied, ''Woh toh humare liye gift hai. Can't wait to watch it."

Here's what Deepika and Collin D'Cunha want from Kartik

Kartik's Dostana 2 director Collin D'Cunha also dropped a comment which reads, ''Can my gift be dates!(Not Khajoor). This was followed by Kartik's reply. ''noo only khajurs''. This seems to be some inside joke.

Kartik is currently shooting for Dostana 2 along with Janhvi Kapoor. The team has already wrapped the second schedule.

Chhapaak is all set to release on January 10. Deepika plays the role of an acid attack survivor in the film also starring Vikrant Massey.