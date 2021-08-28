Kartik Aaryan borrows iconic quote from Spider-Man movie for his latest Instagram post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Kartik Aaryan borrows iconic quote from Spider-Man movie

Kartik Aaryan is an avid social media user and enjoys a massive fan following. Every now and then, he leaves his fans skip their heartbeat with either his film announcements or latest pictures. He is on a roll with back to back announcements of interesting and big-budget projects. The 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' actor who never fails to impress everyone with his onscreen presence left his fans impressed with his new social media post. Kartik has borrowed an old saying popular in the movie Spider-Man for one of his captions.

On Saturday, he shared a quirky Instagram post, borrowing an old proverb popularised by the Spider-Man comic books and films. Kartik posted an image of him, in which he could be seen walking on the road in casuals and behind him was a wall with graffitis of several Marvel and DC characters. The characters drawn on the wall included Spider-Man, Deadpool, Black Panther, Batman, Superman and others. Dropping the pic, he wrote in the caption "With great power comes great responsibility."

Take a look:

The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming thriller flick, 'Freddy'. The film is being helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and is produced by Ekta Kapoor (Balaji Telefilms) and Jay Shewakramani (Northern Lights Films). Talking about the project Kartik said: "As an actor, I crave to explore different facades of entertainment and with Freddy, I'm venturing into an uncharted territory which is both exciting and intriguing in equal measures. I look forward to dwell in the world of Freddy and bring alive this dark romantic thriller."

On a roll with back to back announcements, Kartik Aaryan currently has multiple films with some of the biggest banners in showbiz. Kartik will be seen in Ram Madhvani's 'Dhamaka', Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India', and Sameer Vidwans' directorial venture, which was earlier titled 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha'. Also, he has 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' in his kitty.

