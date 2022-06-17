Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar groove to Nach Punjaabban together amid dispute rumours | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH/INSTA/KARAN JOHAR Kartik Aaryan along with other Bollywood celebs

Bollywood celebrities recently gathered together under the same roof. A slew of film stars including Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar and Parineeti Chopra among others met each other at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards. And guess what? They all hopped on to the 'Nach Punjaabban' trend. Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared a fun video from the event. What caught our attention was Kartik and Karan grooving together amid dispute rumours.

Reportedly, Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar's tiff over Dostana 2 made headlines after the former's controversial exit from the sequel to Dostana. Several reports stated that Aaryan 'unprofessional behaviour' was the reason behind his exit. Not just this, but Kartik was also not invited to Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash, which was attended by the film industry. However, on Thursday evening, the two shared the stage, together.

Karan Johar's Instagram Post

The filmmaker shared the fun video from the event, where Ranveer, Anil, Maniesh Paul, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Sara, Radhika Madan, Arjun, Janhvi, Parineeti, Kriti, Janhvi, Kartik, Ayushmann and he himself were seen grooving to JugJugg Jeeyo's popular song . "When the industry dances to #thepunjaabbansong #jugjuggjeeyo," Karan captioned the post.

Netizens were quick to notice Kartik and Karan dancing in the same video. A user wrote, "Did I see Dostana part 2 on stage?" Another said "Kartik didn’t even dance to the song. A third comment read, "Did anyone see kartik aaryan not dancing?" ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's cutest birthday wish for her mom Madhu has a glimpse of daughter Malti Marie | PIC

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's reunion

Kartik and Sara Ali Khan, fondly called Sartik by fans also reunited at the aforementioned event. The duo was reportedly dating while they were shooting for Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal 2'. They broke up soon after. However, the actors have remained tight-lipped about their personal lives and never confirmed any such rumours till date. Now, after two years, they posed for a picture together. Not just this, Sara and Kartik also shared a warm hug during the event. Several pictures and videos of the actors interacting, posing and laughing went viral on social media.