Karnataka Chief Minister announces tax exemption for late Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer 'Gandhada Gudi'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@VARUN_SRILU Puneeth Rajkumar

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced tax exemption for late Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Kannada docudrama 'Gandhada Gudi' which is based on protection and conservation of flora and fauna. This is said to the last film of the actor, who died of cardiac arrest in 2021 at the age of 46. Bommai, who participated in a pre-release event of the film here, said he is happy to participate in the event as it gives an impression that 'appu,' as Puneeth was popularly known, is alive.

Puneeth Rajkumar had been popular as a child artiste and acted in several movies, but his works in the Kannada film industry subsequently made him remain in the hearts of people. "For all of us Appu is alive," the Chief Minister was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

Film personalities of Kannada and other South Indian artistes like Yash, Ramesh Aravind, Sai Kumar, Siddharth, Suriya, and Sarathkumar, among others, attended the event. Puneeth's brothers Shiva Rajkumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar and other family members were present on the occasion.

'Gandhada Gudi' is directed by Amoghavarsha's PRK Productions, the home banner of the late actor and his wife Ashwini is the producer. ALSO READ: Puneeth Rajkumar to be conferred Karnataka's highest civilian award posthumously | Deets Inside

Meanwhile, Puneeth Rajkumar will be conferred Karnataka's highest civilian award, Karnataka Ratna, posthumously. He will be awarded in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on November 1. Disclosing this, Bommai said, so far, eight persons have been honoured with this award, but it had not been given to anybody since 2009. This was decided at a meeting with the ministers, senior officials and family members of Puneeth.

The CM said this award is given in recognition of the contribution of Puneeth Rajkumar to Kannada film field, Kannada language and culture. "Puneeth Rajkumar is a real Karnataka Ratna as he has remained in the hearts of people permanently through his achievements during his life. He must always be the source of inspiration for youths and for this purpose this award will be given to him posthumously," Bommai said.

About Puneeth Rajkumar

Rajkumar passed away in October last year after suffering cardiac arrest at the age of 46. He breathed his last in Bengaluru’s Vikram Hospital. The youngest son of Kannada thespian Late Dr Rajkumar, Puneeth had established himself as one of the most bankable actors in the Kannada film industry. Apart from his movie roles, he was popular among the people for his philanthropic activities.

ALSO READ: Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Case: Their firm got out of turn MIDC plot for agro-processing unit, says BJP

(With PTI inputs)

Latest Entertainment News