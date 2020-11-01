Karisma Kapoor shares video grooving on 'chak dhoom dhoom' from Dil To Pagal Hai | Video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEREALKARISMAKAPOOR Karisma Kapoor

Sharing a glimpse from her 1997 release, Dil To Pagal Hai, Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor on Sunday posted a video on her Instagram handle grooving to the beats of 'Chak Dhoom Dhoom' song. It was only yesterday that romantic drama has clocked 13 years.

"Chak dhoom dhoom ! 23 years of Dil to paagal hai.. amazing memories and unforgettable moments unforgettable moments

#aboutyesterday #diltopagalhai," she captioned the video, tagging her co-stars Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Akshay Kumar.

Soon, Designer Manish Malhotra commented "and you looked amazing all our hard work, fittings, discussions with Yashji..one your best looking films my dearest" along with heart emojis. In the comment section, showing love to the video and Karisma's dance, Amrita Arora dropped heart emojis, while Sophie Choudry said "Bessssttttt.... you were just too special in this film."

"Love this movie," wrote a user. Another fan commented "My favourite actresses."

Referring to the Idiom 'Old is Gold', a user said "Superb movie, @therealkarismakapoor Old Is Gold."

Opening up on the similarity between Pooja, the character she played in the romantic drama, Dil To Pagal Hai, and her, Madhuri Dixit on Saturday tweeted, "#DilTohPagalHai is a film very close to my heart. My character in the film shared my passion for dance & friendship. It was a wonderful learning experience and working alongside @iamsrk #karishma & @akshaykumar is always memorable. #23YearsOfDTPH."

The actress also shared some stills from the film. Fans of Madhuri commented on her post, showering their love on the film and her character Pooja.

#DilTohPagalHai is a film very close to my heart. My character in the film shared my passion for dance & friendship. It was a wonderful learning experience and working alongside @iamsrk #karishma & @akshaykumar is always memorable.#23YearsOfDTPH pic.twitter.com/5iqVrnoQ5a — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) October 31, 2020

