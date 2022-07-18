Kareena Kapoor visits ancient bridge with Jeh; Saif Ali Khan-Taimur chill in pool in Italy | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR Kareena Kapoor with Jeh and Saif Ali Khan with Taimur

Kareena Kapoor is having a blast on her long European vacation with husband Saif Ali Khan and kids, Taimur and Jeh. She is currently holidaying in Ponte Vecchio, Italy and has been on a picture-posting spree ever since she kicked off her vacation in June. The actress posted a few photos on her Instagram stories. Dressed in a comfortable yet cool pink and white hoodie co-ord set, Bebo looked fresh as she posed for the camera. She posted three photos and wrote 'Life is beautiful' in them. In the last picture, Bebo has little Jeh by her side.

And while Bebo was out being all touristy, exploring the streets of Ponte Vecchio, looks like Saif and Taimur stayed back and enjoyed some pool time! Kareena shared a photo of 'her boys' on the next Instagram story and wrote, "Meanwhile..."

Earlier, Kareena was seen relishing some yummy gelato with son Taimur. Well, going by the current pictures, one can surely say that Kareena is doing full justice to the famous saying - "When in Rome, do as the Romans do!"

Meanwhile, she was in London earlier, for almost a month and she made sure to keep her Instagram fans and followers updated by sharing glimpses from her dreamy vacation.

On the related note, Kareena has on several occasions expressed her love for Italy. In 2020, when Italy was badly affected by the Coronavirus outbreak, she posted a photo of herself and Saif standing right outside the famous Colleseum and wrote, "Amore, Italy. My love and I are praying for you all". ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor gives a glimpse of Saif Ali Khan's UK shopping diaries, asks 'Mr Khan is that you?'

Kareena and Saif's Upcoming Projects

Kareena Kapoor recently wrapped her OTT debut, which is a murder mystery and will stream on Netflix. It is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's most acclaimed works, 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. The project also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in prominent roles. Kareena also has 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-starring Aamir Khan in her kitty. It is scheduled to release on August 11, 2022. ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor drops a 'fresh' glimpse of Taimur and Saif Ali Khan from Winchester

Saif, on the other hand, will be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik in 'Vikram Vedha', which is based on the Indian folktale 'Vikram Aur Betal', and is an edge-of-the-seat action crime thriller that tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and hunt a menacing gangster. It is a remake of 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name, which starred R Madhavan as a cop and Vijay Sethupathi as a gangster.

(With ANI inputs)