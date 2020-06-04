Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Kareena Kapoor shares lovable photo of Taimur lying on daddy Saif Ali Khan's back

Ever since the coronavirus lockdown in the country, many Bollywood celebrities have been indulging in recreational activities with their loved ones. Apart from this, almost everyone has become overactive on social media. One amongst those is actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who every now and then treats fans with pictures from her kaftan tales, or beauty regimes, or from her son Taimur's creative side. Yet again, she shared photos of her adorable three-year-old son who was seen having fun with his father Saif Ali Khan.

The post was shared on Instagram in which little TimTim was seen lying on the top of his daddy. Kareena's caption on the photo caught everyone's attention as it reads, "Saif said, “I always got your back”... Tim took it literally #FavouriteBoys #QuarantineMornings." Have a look at her post here:

As soon as the photo was uploaded, it caught the attention of fans as well as Bebo's industry friends. The photo received over 160000 ‘likes’ in a few minutes. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni liked the same while Amrita Arora commented on it with heart emoticons.

Kareena's post for Taimur came after she posted a picture of her adorable niece and Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Khemmu's daughter Inaaya along with the family tree, drawn by her. She wrote, "My beautiful niece #FamilyForever."

Meanwhile, check out some more Instagram posts of the actress here:

On the professional front, Kareena's last film was Homi Adjani's 'Angrezi Medium' co-starring late Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madaan. She will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan and Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama Takht.

