Kareena Kapoor shares adorable post on Taimur's 4th birthday: Chase your dreams and keep your chin up my boy

There are star kids and then there is Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi! The little munchkin knows how to steal attention from his cute tactics every time he steps out in the public eye. Well, the little boy is growing old and has turned 4 years old today on December 20. On the occasion of little Tim's birthday, his mother and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to shower praises on her baby through a heart warming post. She shared a montage of all hiw pictures alongside a caption reading, "My child... I’m happy at four you have such determination, dedication and focus on what you want to do... which is now picking up the haystack and feeding the cow... God bless you my hardworking boy... but on the way, don’t forget to taste the snow, pluck flowers, jump up and down, climb trees and ofcourse eat all your cake...

Chase your dreams and keep your chin up my boy... but above all else... do everything in your life that makes you smile. No one can or ever will love you more than your Amma Happy Birthday Son... My Tim."

Have a look at her post here:

As the little nawab turns four, the social media is flooded with birthday wishes and love for the little lad on his special day. Aunt Karisma Kapoor shared a cute birthday wish for her nephew 'Tim' on her Instagram story early this morning that read "Happy birthday to my jaan Tim #ourboys," with a picture featuring the back profile of Taimur and his son Kiaan Raj Kapoor.

Karisma's birthday wish for Taimur

Aunt Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also wished little Tim to mark his birthday on her Instagram story with a picture featuring Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor holding Taimur in his hands. She wrote, "Happiest birthday cuteness," with a growing heart emoticon.

Riddhima's birthday wish for Taimur

The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' star Malaika Arora took to her Instagram story to share an adorable candid picture featuring her and Kareena Kapoor with little Taimur from their vacation trip to Himachal Pradesh. With the picture she wrote, "It's our little Tim Tim's birthday," with a red heart emoticon.

Malaika's birthday wish for Taimur

Meanwhile, Taimur is ready to become an elder brother as Kareena and Saif will soon be welcoming their second child in March next year.