Kareena Kapoor on Police's Covid-19 campaign inspired by grandfather Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker

Pune Police has started a new campaign to raise awareness for COVID 19. The video has the policeman singing legendary actor Raj Kapoor's song Aye Bhai Zara Dekh Ke Chalo from the film Mera Naam Joker but with a twist. The video is being lauded by netizens for the continued efforts of police personal. Kareena also reacted to the post by sharing the video on her Instagram handle.

In the short clip, the officer is heard singing the song with different lyrics as he asks people to mask up and warns them that the coronavirus is not a normal cold or flu. Sharing the video, Kareena captioned it, "Brilliant video! (clapping hands emoji) @punepolicecity #RajKapoor (red heart emoji)."

Mera Naam Joker, released in 1970, revolves around a boy named Raju, who faces many hurdles and disappointments in matters of the heart throughout his life. The film starred Rishi Kapoor's father, the legendary Raj Kapoor.

Talking about Kareena, the actress recently tested positive for COVID 19. According to reports, Kareena and a few of her friends, including Amrita Arora, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, contracted Covid after they ad a small gathering of friends.

Kareena will next be seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. It will hit the big screen on April 14, 2022.

Atul Kulkarni has done the Indian adaptation of the Academy Award-winning film 'Forrest Gump' that was originally written by Eric Roth.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios.