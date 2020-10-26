Kareena Kapoor marks 13 years of 'Jab We Met' with throwback picture

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan posts a throwback picture from the sets of Jab We Met

Talking a walk down the memory lane, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan posted an unseen throwback picture on her Instagram handle from the sets of 'Jab We Met', as the film clocked 13 years on Monday. The pic was clicked during the shooting of the song 'Nagada Baja' and featured film's lead actor Shahid Kapoor and director Imtiaz Ali. Kareena and Imitiaz can be seen looking in to screen to take a look at the shot.

Giving her fans a perfect throwback treat, Kareena in her caption, wrote, “’Mujhe toh lagta hai life mein jo kuch insaan real mein chahta hai, actual mein, usse wohi milta hai' #13YearsOfJabWeMet”.

The film is a romantic-drama which features Kareena as Geet Dhillon from Bathinda and Shahid, Aditya Kashyap, a sensible guy from Mumbai, who become friends during a train journey. They travel together and discover their true selves. Eventually, Geet misses her train because of Aditya who then accompanies her for the journey and both end up falling in love with each other.

'Geet' has been one of the most iconic character which has a different fan following altogether and is liked and admired by all.

Jab We Met was the last film in which the duo was seen sharing screen space. Other than Jab We Met, Shahid and Kareena co-starred in Fida, Chup Chup Ke, 36 China Town and Milenge Milenge.

Jab We Met has been one of the most amazing and loved movies of Kareena.

