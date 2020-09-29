Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan have the cutest birthday wish for Inaaya, featuring Taimur

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan have the cutest birthday wish for Inaaya

Kareena Kapoor Khan always makes the occasion special for her loved ones by sharing adorable pictures on social media. Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, daughter of actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, turned three on Tuesday and Kareena wishes her with the cutest post and a sweet birthday message for her. Kareena shared a picture of Inaaya and her son Taimur Ali Khan reading books. She captioned the image: "Happy birthday our beautiful Innaya."

On the other hand, mommy Soha also posted a family picture to wish her little munchkin. In the image, Inaaya, Kunal and Soha are seen posing for the camera. n"Three years old today @khemster2," Soha wrote. Kareena is married to Soha's brother, actor Saif Ali Khan. Kareena and Saif welcomed Taimur in 2016, while Inaaya was born to Soha and Kunal a year later.

Check out the posts here-

Earlier, Soha shared a beautiful picture of husband Kunal's reunion with daughter Inaaya and said, "A much awaited reunion."

On daughter's day on Sunday, actor Kunal Kemmu shared a heart-touching post for daughter Inaaya. He said, "When the world fits in your arms and you can embrace the life in it..the only relationship that’s cemented for life the moment it starts is that of a parent and their child. To every parent and to every daughter." Soha wrote, "May you never lose that twinkle in your eye, that bounce in your step or my favourite lipstick hidden in your pocket."

