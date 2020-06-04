Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan shows off beautiful family tree drawn by niece Inaaya. Seen yet?

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan amid the indefinite lockdown in the country keeps on sharing updates about her quarantine activities on social media for her fans. She is enjoying family time with her family including husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. Every now and then she shares photos of the creative activities in which her child indulges into but this time it wasn't him but Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya who featured on her latest Instagram post. The reason behind the same was the adorable 'family tree' made by the little girl that got her attention and appreciation.

On Wednesday night, the 'Jab We Met' actress shares the photo of Inaaya's creativity and captioned it, "My beautiful niece. Family forever." The tree had cut-outs of faces of Inaaya's parents and her father's parents and sister-- Jyoti-Ravi Kemmu, Karishma. The drawing also had her maternal family showing grandparents Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Saba, Saif and Kareena with kids Sara, Ibrahim and Taimur. Have a look at the same here:

Inaaya was born to Soha and Kunal in the year 2017. She is as popular as her cousin Tim-Tim and several times her photos doing recreational activities go viral on social media. Meanwhile, check out the creative side of both brother-sister duo.

On the professional front, Kareena's last film was Homi Adjani's 'Angrezi Medium' co-starring late Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madaan. She will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan and Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama Takht.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage