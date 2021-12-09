Kareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable picture of her 'beta' Jeh as he attempts to stand up

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable picture of Jeh as he attempts to stand up

Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest Instagram post is proof of the fact that she is head over heels in love with her second son Jeh. On Thursday, Kareena, who is an avid social media took took to the photo-sharing application and posted a picture of the nine-and-a-half month old toddler. In the image, little Jeh can be seen trying to stand up with the support of a door. Jeh wore a cream colour onesie, however, his face can't be seen in the post. For the captioned, Kareena wrote "It's the toes that do it for me #mera beta #time is flying."

Jeh's picture has left everyone in awe of his cuteness. Karisma Kapoor reacted to the post and wrote "J Baba." Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea said "Handsome." Saba Ali Khan wrote, "MY Jeh JAAN ...." For the unversed, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed Jeh in February.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor shared a video of his eldest son Taimur on a swing placed in the verandah of their house. For the caption, Kareena punned and gave it a hilarious touch. "He fixed my mood swings," she posted.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is awaiting the release of her film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 'Forrest Gump'. The Hindi version also stars Aamir Khan in the lead role. The release date of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been postponed again. The film that was announced to release on Valentine's Day 2022 will now hit the screens on Baisakhi 2022.

Directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' also features Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, who is essaying the role of an army officer. The major portions of the film were shot in Punjab and Ladakh.