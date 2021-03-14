Kareena Kapoor Khan shares Aamir Khan's UNSEEN picture from Laal Singh Chaddha, says 'Happy birthday my Lal'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan shares Aamir Khan's UNSEEN picture from Laal Singh Chaddha

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan always managed to make special occasions even more special by sharing unseen glimpses with her fans. On Aamir Khan's 56th birthday today, the actress penned down a sweet note for her 'lal' and shared an unseen picture from their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The picture features Aamir sitting on a chair and flashing his adorable smile. Dressed as a Sikh with a turban and long beard, the actor looks happy.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Happy birthday my Lal... There will never be another like you...Can’t wait for people to see the magic you have done in this diamond of a film."

Laal Singh Chaddha is self-produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Secret Superstar maker Advait Chandan. The film is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. The film will release on Christmas this year. Last year, the actor had shared the first look poster of the film and had introduced himself saying, "Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal...Laal Singh Chaddha."

Later, he shared another poster featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan on Valentine's Day. "पा लेने की बेचैनी, और खो देने का डर...

बस इतना सा है, ज़िंदगी का सफर। #HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film... comes naturally to me ;-) Love A," he captioned the image.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan recently appeared in a music video with Elli Avran titled Har Funn Maula. In the video, the superstar flaunted his sassy moves. Check out the song here-