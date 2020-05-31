Kareena Kapoor Khan reminisces 20 years of friendship with BFF Amrita Arora, shares throwback photo

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan reminisces 20 years of friendship with BFF Amrita Arora

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is frequently seen hanging out with her girl gang which includes BFF Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora and her sister Karisma Kapoor. the beauties always make a style statement when they step out of the house. Because of the lockdown, they are not able to meet each other and have been taking to Instagram to dedicate special posts for each other. On Saturday, Kareena shared a 20 years old photo with Amrita and shared a sweet note for her best friend.

Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "Thank you @putlu for the most beautiful memory... #BFFGoals #Repost @putlu . . . .Lockdown nostalgia .... besties then and besties now" In the picture, Kareena is seen donning a black top while Amrita looks beautiful in a red and black one. The photo was originally shared by Kaajal Anand and reshared by the Chemeli actress.

Amrita Arora was quick to react to the post and wrote, "20 year old pic." In another comment, she wrote, "Baby us." Fans also compliment the beauties for looking gorgeous. A user wrote, "You two BFF goals." Another called Kareena, "Queen of having lockdown nostalgia."

Earlier, Kareena had dedicated another post for her BFFs. The diva had shared a photo on Instagram in which the four ladies, Kareena, Karisma, Malaika and Amrita, are seen increasing the temperature with their hot looks. Kareena wrote, "We’ve gone from a table for 4 to 4 different tables. Can’t deal with being away from my #GirlGang for thisss long #ThrowbackThursday" In the photo, Malaika, Amrita, Karisma and Kareena are seen in their fashionistas avatar as they walk out of the lobby after a bunch date. check out-

Currently, Kareena has been under home quarantine with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. In a recent interview with BBC Asia Network, the opened about things she learned from Saif. Kareena said, "The best thing I’ve learned from Saif is being comfortable with myself and not always be running after money, success, fame. He’s taught me to love the greater things in life, that there’s something greater than money, fame and success, which I probably didn’t know -- like family, love, calmness, peace of mind, or reading a book, or sitting and having a conversation not about work and competition."

On the acting front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen on screen in the film Angrezi Medium, which also starred late actor Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. Next, the actress has Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan and Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama Takht.

