Kareena Kapoor Khan receives a warm welcome from Ekta Kapoor after turning producer 

Kareena Kapoor Khan turned producer for filmmaker Hansal Mehta's yet-untitled thriller along with Ekta Kapoor. After two decades of her career in Bollywood as an actress, Kareena has stepped into producer's shoes for Scam 1992's director's upcoming venture which is inspired by a real-life incident and is set in the UK. She will also act in the film. The actress has collaborated with Ekta’s Balaji Telefilms for the same.

Welcoming Kareena, Eka Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and dropped a gorgeous picture of herself and the actress with a note that says, "It’s with immense happiness, pride & excitement that I’d like to welcome @kareenakapoorkhan on board as a producer for our next."

"Kareena has been an actor with a huge, admirable (almost envious) body of work… and while her male co-stars turned producers in due course, she’s finally joined the bandwagon now! I’ve always believed that women have an equal part or play in the business and success of a film. With women front-lining big ticket films, it’s only right that they get a piece of the pie like their male-counterparts," Ekta added.

Talking about her own journey as a producer, she shared, "28 years ago, when my mum and I started our production house, everyone thought my dad was ‘The Producer’ and that we worked for him…We tried to tell people that while he’s a huge support system to us, WE are actually the producers here!”

"The notion of a ‘producer’ back then was strongly associated only with a man. Decades later, people have finally gotten around to accepting that a ‘producer’ doesn’t necessarily mean ‘male’! It’s been a hard journey, but an encouraging & happy one! I’m so glad that today, we can empower each other like this! Here’s to wishing Kareena Kapoor Khan the best on her journey as a producer…adding another feather to her already illustrious career! May we have more of her in our tribe!" Ekta concluded the note.

Congratulatory messages poured in for Kareena from both her fans and friends in the comments section.

Apart from this, Kareena will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-starring Aamir Khan. Also, she has Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’ in the pipeline.

